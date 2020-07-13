Contact

Covid-19 update: Donegal reports NO new cases for third day in a row

Nationally, there are NO new death and fewer new cases

Coronavirus update

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

The Health Protection Surveillance Centre has today (Monday) been informed that there have been no new deaths due to  Covid-19 in Ireland for the second successive day.

There has now been a total of 1,746 Covid-19 related deaths in Ireland.

The number of new cases reported today was 11, down from 17 yesterday. This latest figure refers to the situation at midnight on Sunday. In Donegal, no new cases were reported for the third successive day. The number of people who have tested positive in Donegal since testing began remains at 468. This figure for the county relates to midnight on Saturday.

There is now a total of  25,638 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Ireland. 

The HSE continues to work to identify any contacts the patients may have had to provide them with information and advice to prevent further spread.

Over the past 14 days, the total number of confirmed cases notified to the HPSC is 165. 

Dr. Ronan Glynn, Acting Chief Medical Officer, Department of Health, said: “Our research shows that 38% of the population now believe the worst of the pandemic is ahead of us. This does not have to be the case. Simple measures like hand washing, physical distancing, face coverings in appropriate settings, cough/sneeze etiquette and watching out for symptoms are the crucial elements in suppressing COVID-19.”

Rachel Kenna, Chief Nursing Officer, Department of Health, added: “Almost 1.25 million people in Ireland have downloaded the COVID App. That represents 34% of the adult population. This has already served as a support to contact tracers. If you have not done so to date, please download the app.”

Dr Siobhan Ni Bhriain, Consultant Psychiatrist and Integrated Care Lead, HSE, commented: “As we see more cases and clusters emerge it is important that anyone experiencing symptoms isolates and contacts their GP. The aim is to find all cases of COVID-19 in Ireland and to isolate and contact trace them. Early reporting of symptoms and prompt testing helps us achieve this.”

