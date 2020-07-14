Contact

No increase in Covid-19 cases in Donegal for the fourth day

No new Covid-19 deaths reported and 32 new cases in Ireland

Latest update on Covid-19 confirmed cases and deaths for Ireland

Latest update on Covid-19 confirmed cases and deaths for Ireland

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

The number of cases of Covid-19 in Donegal remains at 468 for the fourth day in a row.

The latest figures from the Department of Health were measured at midnight on Sunday.

There have been no new deaths reported to the Health Protection Surveillance Centre (HPSC) today. There has been a total of 1,746 COVID-19 related deaths in Ireland.

As of midnight Monday, July 13, the HPSC has been notified of 32 confirmed cases of Covid-19. There is now a total of 25,670 confirmed cases of Covid-19 in Ireland. 

The HSE is working to identify any contacts the patients may have had to provide them with information and advice to prevent further spread.

As of midnight Monday, July 13, 523,277 tests have been carried out. Over the past week, 49,264 tests were carried out. 157 tests were positive, giving a positivity rate of 0.3%.

Dr Ronan Glynn, Acting Chief Medical Officer, Department of Health, said; “Knowing the symptoms of Covid-19 and making contact with your GP immediately is a crucial component to us identifying and containing this disease.

“Symptoms associated with Covid-19 can be similar to other common ailments. I would urge anyone experiencing symptoms to assume it is Covid-19, in the first instance, until a GP or test tells you otherwise.

“Keep informed on symptoms and updates on Covid-19 in the community using reputable sites such as hse.ie and gov.ie/health.”

