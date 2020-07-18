Donegal Covid-19 update reveals no new cases after rise in previous 24 hour period

The number of people tested positive for Covid-19 in Donegal remains at 471, it was announced this evening.

This is the same for the previous day and will be welcomed after two new cases were reported the day before.

These latest figures relate to the situation at midnight on Thursday, July 16th.

In Sligo, the number of cases remains level at 148 while in Leitrim one new case was reporting, bringing the figure to 83.

Earlier, it was confirmed that two more people with COVID-19 have sadly died. Yesterday, it was confirmed that three more people had died.

There has now been a total of 1,753 COVID-19 related deaths in Ireland.

As of midnight Friday 17th July, the Health Protection Surveillance Centre has been informed that has been notified of 21 new confirmed cases of COVID-19. This is down from 34 for the previous 24 hour period.

The total number of Covid-19 cases in Ireland since testing began now stands at 25,750.

The HSE is working to identify any contacts the patients may have had to provide them with information and advice to prevent further spread.

Dr Ronan Glynn, Acting Chief Medical Officer, Department of Health, said: “Arming ourselves with knowledge is the best defence we have against COVID-19. Make sure you know the symptoms – cough, fever, shortness of breath, loss of smell/taste – and act quickly in isolating and phoning your GP as early as possible if you experience them. Do not adopt a wait and see approach.

He added: "Once again, we must each play our part in stemming the spread of COVID-19 in Ireland - follow the public health advice, reduce your social contacts, keep a distance of two metres and plan to see others outdoors where possible, do not organise or attend house parties and wear a face covering when in shops or on public transport.