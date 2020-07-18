Contact

1562146093088
1574078247731
1574078218526
1574078368768

Search our Archive

Donegal Covid-19 update reveals no new cases after rise in previous 24 hour period

Sligo remains static but Leitrim reports one new case

Donegal Covid-19 update reveals no new cases after rise in previous 24 hour period

Coronavirus update

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

The number of people tested positive for Covid-19 in Donegal remains at 471, it was announced this evening.

This is the same for the previous day and will be welcomed after two new cases were reported the day before.

These latest figures relate to the situation at midnight on Thursday, July 16th.

In Sligo, the number of cases remains level at 148 while in Leitrim one new case was reporting, bringing the figure to 83.

Earlier, it was confirmed that two more people with COVID-19 have sadly died. Yesterday, it was confirmed that three more people had died.

There has now been a total of 1,753 COVID-19 related deaths in Ireland.

As of midnight Friday 17th July, the Health Protection Surveillance Centre has been informed that has been notified of 21 new confirmed cases of COVID-19. This is down from 34 for the previous 24 hour period.

The total number of Covid-19 cases in Ireland since testing began now stands at 25,750.

The HSE is working to identify any contacts the patients may have had to provide them with information and advice to prevent further spread.

Dr Ronan Glynn, Acting Chief Medical Officer, Department of Health, said: “Arming ourselves with knowledge is the best defence we have against COVID-19. Make sure you know the symptoms – cough, fever, shortness of breath, loss of smell/taste – and act quickly in isolating and phoning your GP as early as possible if you experience them. Do not adopt a wait and see approach.

He added: "Once again, we must each play our part in stemming the spread of COVID-19 in Ireland - follow the public health advice, reduce your social contacts, keep a distance of two metres and plan to see others outdoors where possible, do not organise or attend house parties and wear a face covering when in shops or on public transport.

If you have a story or want to send a photo or video to us please contact the Donegal Live editorial team any time. To contact Donegal Democrat and Donegal People's Press, email editorial@donegaldemocrat.ie To contact Donegal Post, email editor@donegalpost.com To contact Inish Times, email editor@inishtimes.com.

Multimedia

Most Popular

More News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
1441986986367
1441987064261

DonegalLive.ie is powered by the news teams behind Donegal Democrat, Donegal Post, Donegal People’s Press and Inish Times and we are bringing you news, sports and events from across Donegal as they happen. Our advertising teams offer a superb suite of print and online packages to serve businesses of all sizes in the county. We are local and we know local. Get in touch today. Contact Us.

Donegal Democrat/Donegal Post
Pier 1
Quay Street
Donegal
Co Donegal
Telephone: 074 9128000

Donegal Democrat/
Donegal People’s Press
Larkin House
Old Town
Letterkenny
Co Donegal
Telephone:
074 9740160

Inish Times
33 Upper Main St
Ardaravan
Buncrana
Co Donegal
Telephone:
(074) 934 1055

This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie