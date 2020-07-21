Contact

No further Covid-19 deaths but 36 new cases reported

WHAT HAPPENED THIS WEEKEND: Covid-19 update

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

There have been no further deaths of people with Covid-19 and 36 new cases, the Health Protection Surveillance Centre said on Tuesday.

There has been a total of 1,753 Covid-19 related deaths in Ireland and 25,802 confirmed cases. 

The HSE is working to identify any contacts the patients may have had to provide them with information and advice to prevent further spread.

As of midnight Monday, 574,487 tests have been carried out. Over the past week, 51,128 tests were carried out. 139 tests were positive, giving a positivity rate of 0.27%.

Dr Ronan Glynn, acting chief medical officer at the Department of Health, said: “Together, we have achieved so much in our ongoing effort to limit the spread of COVID-19 in our communities, making it possible to take steps to reopen society and the economy.

“Today I am asking everyone to stay the course on the public health measures needed to suppress COVID-19, such as covering coughs, hand washing, use of face coverings and 2m social distancing, which are essential for continuing the momentum towards the reopening of our schools and the resumption of our healthcare services.”

