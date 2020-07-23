A Donegal mother-of-four rolled her sleeves up and took her place on the frontline when the coronavirus struck

A loving wife and mother-of-four, Roisin Doherty, did not think twice when Covid-19 struck, she re-registered as a nurse and played her part in helping those who were sick and vulnerable.

This article is part of the Lockdown diaries which is being co-ordinated by Michelle NicPhaidin.

This is what happened, in her words:

"As a teacher on March 13, we hustled and rushed to get two weeks of work ready to send home with the kids, knowing deep down this was going to be longer than two weeks. I knew instantly I was going to re-register as a nurse - there was no question. On my first day back in the hospital at the patient handover that morning I thought to myself ‘these people are so sick - what have I done?

"I was handed all the various bits of PPE and sent in the door to somebody who was Covid Positive. A person, in a bed, doing well and delighted to see you. It all just kicked back in, and I did what I always did as a nurse - I chatted, I helped, I listened and most of all I was humbled by just being present when humanity is at its most vulnerable.

"I have met so many nurses with huge integrity, compassion and with a deep love of caring for others. Very experienced nurses who have worked and served for years. At the drop of a hat they left their familiar wards to work in new environments with little to no consultation on the matter.

"Nurses become nurses because they want to care for people - if patients only realised the amount of things a nurse has to chase to ensure they receive the level of care that they deserve - that's the part of the job that no one sees and ultimately part of the reason I made the move away from nursing - that feeling of not enough time to do enough for each and every one of the people in your care.

"However even in remembering why I left, I have experienced a huge amount of happiness in these few months - the patients and the ward staff are amazing. Nurses deserve to be treated with respect and it is so important to be kind as you never know what another person is going through. Unfortunately sometimes nurses get that little shade of brusqueness that they don't deserve and that other professions wouldn’t tolerate.

"However, among all the hard work and the loss and sadness - this long out of it nurse came ‘back to the future’ and found a little bit of herself from long ago and a lot of love, humanity and compassion. There is nothing that feels as good as helping another person.

"Let's all continue to help each other, wear your mask, wash your hands, keep 2m distance and enjoy the peace and contentment that comes with knowing that you too are playing your part."