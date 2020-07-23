Number of Covid-19 deaths rises sharply in Ireland

The Department of Health has been notified than nine more people with Covid-19 links have sadly died.

Meanwhile, seven additional confirmed cases have been reported for the latest 24 hour period in Ireland.

Speaking in the Dáil, Minister for Health Stephen Donnelly has said that "things have stabilised" over the past ten days in relation to the spread of Covid-19.

He said the reproductive rate has fallen to somewhere between 1 and 1.4.

The minister said 51,000 tests had been carried out in the past seven days, with a "very low positivity rate of 0.3".

In Northern Ireland, for a tenth consecutive day, no further deaths relating to Covid-19 have been reported.

Eight new cases were registered.