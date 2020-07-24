Donegal Covid-19 update - No new cases in the county

No new cases of Covid-19 have been reported in Donegal, Leitrim or Sligo in the latest 24 hour period, the Department of Health confirmed this evening.

Since testing began, Donegal has had 472 cases, Sligo has had 148 while in Leitrim the total to date is 83. These latest figures refer to the situation at midnight on Wednesday, July 22nd, 2020.

Earlier this evening, it was confirmed that there have been no new deaths reported to the Health Protection Surveillance Centre. Yesterday, it was confirmed that nine more people had sadly died with Covid-19.

There has now been a total of 1,763 COVID-19 related deaths in Ireland.

As of midnight Thursday 23rd July, the HPSC has been notified of 20 confirmed cases of COVID-19, compared with seven for the previous 24 hour period.

There have been a total of 25,845 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Ireland to date.

The HSE is working to identify any contacts the patients may have had to provide them with information and advice to prevent further spread.

Dr. Ronan Glynn, Acting Chief Medical Officer, Department of Health, said: “COVID-19 is a highly infectious disease that is still circulating in our communities. It is a dangerous illness that no-one wants to catch.

“While we have reason to be positive, we now need to continue to work together towards our collective goal of resuming healthcare services, reopening our children’s schools, and protecting the most vulnerable.

“The past weeks have shown that when we maintain physical distance, wash our hands, wear a face cover where appropriate and cover our coughs and sneezes, together we can interrupt the spread of COVID-19. Let’s keep going.”