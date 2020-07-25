Covid-19 update for Donegal reveals NO new cases again

Contact
Coronavirus update
No new cases of Covid-19 have been reported again in Donegal, Leitrim or Sligo in the latest 24 hour period, the Department of Health confirmed this evening.
Since testing began, Donegal has had 472 cases, Sligo has had 148 while in Leitrim the total to date is 83. These latest figures refer to the situation at midnight on Thursday, July 23rd, 2020.
It has also been confirmed today that there has been one Covid-19 related death reported to the Health Protection Surveillance Centre. Yesterday, it was confirmed that no people had died with Covid-19.
There has now been a total of 1,764 COVID-19 related deaths in Ireland.
Meanwhile, the HPSC has been notified of 24 confirmed cases of COVID-19, compared with 20 for the previous 24 hour period.
