Latest Covid-19 update is encouraging

No new Covid-19 deaths have been notified to the Health Protection Surveillance Centre (HPSC) in the last 24 hours, it emerged this evening. Yesterday one additional death had been reported.

There have been 1,764 COVID-19 related deaths in Ireland since the outbreak.

Twelve additional cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed today, down from 24 for the previous day.

There have now been 25,881 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Ireland.

Meanwhile, no new cases of Covid-19 have been reported once again in Donegal, Leitrim or Sligo in the latest 24 hour period, the Department of Health confirmed this evening.

Since testing began, Donegal has had 472 cases, Sligo has had 148 while in Leitrim the total to date is 83. These latest figures refer to the situation at midnight on Friday, July 24th, 2020.