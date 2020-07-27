Covid-19 update shows no additional deaths in Ireland

Contact
Coronavirus update
The Health Protection Surveillance Centre (HPSC) has not been notified today of any additional deaths from COVID-19.
There have been 1,764 COVID-19 related deaths in Ireland to date.
Meanwhile, 11 additional cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed, There have now been 25,892 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Ireland.
Nine of the new cases were in Dublin, while the others were in Kildare and Mayo.
In Donegal, Sligo and Leitrim, yet again no new cases were reported.
Donegal is one of a number of counties where less than ten cases have been reported in each of the past 12 weeks.
The breakdown of county-by-county cases relates to the situation at midnight on Saturday, July 25, 2020.
