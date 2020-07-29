New Covid-19 cases confirmed in Donegal, Sligo and Leitrim

New cases of Covid-19 have been reported in Donegal, Sligo and Leitrim for the most up-to-date 24 hour period, it emerged today.

According to the Department of Health, one new person tested positive for Covid-19 in each of the three counties.

This brings the total number of cases since testing began to 473 in Donegal, 149 in Sligo and 84 in Leitrim.

These figures relate to the situation at midnight on Monday, July 27.

Nationally, there have been no new deaths reported to the Health Protection Surveillance Centre today.

There has now been a total of 1,764 COVID-19 related deaths in Ireland.

It has also been notified of 14 confirmed cases of COVID-19.

There is now a total of 25,942 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Ireland.

The HSE is working to identify any contacts the patients may have had to provide them with information and advice to prevent further spread.

Dr Ronan Glynn, Acting Chief Medical Officer, Department of Health, said: “Eleven of today’s cases were close contacts of confirmed cases and half of these had no symptoms. If you are concerned that you have been in contact with a confirmed case please come forward for testing. Do not wait for symptoms to emerge.

He continued: “There are now eight confirmed cases of COVID-19 in our hospital system, the lowest number since early March. However, across Europe the pandemic appears to be accelerating once again. We have an opportunity to avoid a similar scenario here. We must take it by focusing once again on keeping our distance, washing our hands, wearing face coverings and continuing to make safe decisions that will protect ourselves, our friends, our families. No one is safe unless everyone is safe.”

The COVID-19 Dashboard provides up-to-date information on the key indicators of COVID-19 in the community.