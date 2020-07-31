Latest Donegal Covid-19 update as the Bank Holiday weekend gets underway

The number of people who have tested positive for Covid-19 in Donegal has remained the same in the latest 24 hour reporting period.

The number of cases since testing began remains at 473 while in Leitrim it is static at 84. However, Sligo has reported one new case, bringing its total to 149.

On a national basis, there have been no new deaths reported to the Health Protection Surveillance Centre today.

There has now been a total of 1,763 COVID-19 related deaths in Ireland.

As of midnight Thursday 30th July, the HPSC has been notified of 38 additional confirmed cases of COVID-19.

This compared with a figure of 85 reported yesterday.

There is now a total of 26,065 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Ireland.

The HSE is working to identify any contacts the patients may have had to provide them with information and advice to prevent further spread.

Of today’s 38 cases;

- 22 males/ 16 females

- Median age 30 years

- 82% are under 45 years of age

- 32 cases are located in Dublin or Kildare

- 26 are associated with outbreaks or are close contacts of confirmed cases

Over the past two days a total of 123 cases have been reported.

Of these, 84 cases are linked to known outbreaks or are close contacts of other confirmed cases.

At least 19 cases have been identified as community transmission while 20 cases remain under investigation.

Forty-four cases are located in Kildare, 33 in Dublin, 11 in Clare, 10 in Laois, 8 in Limerick and the remaining 17 are located across 10 counties.

Dr Ronan Glynn, Acting Chief Medical Officer, Department of Health, said: “Mass testing has now taken place in relation to a number of known outbreaks.

“We may be beginning to see more cases which we cannot link to outbreaks or close contacts. The National Public Health Emergency Team will continue to monitor this situation closely over the coming days," he said.