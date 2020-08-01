One new Covid-19 case in Donegal - warning about national figures

One new case of Covid-19 has been reported in Donegal, the Department of Health confirmed today.

This brings the total number of cases in the county since testing began to 474. There was no change in Sligo (149) or Leitrim (84).

These latest county-by-county figure refer to the situation at midnight on Thursday, July 30, 2020.

Meanwhile, the Health Protection Surveillance Centre (HPSC) has not been notified of any additional deaths from Covid-19, it was announced this evening.

However, 45 additional cases of Covid-19 have been confirmed.

Dr Ronan Glynn, Acting Chief Medical Officer, Department of Health, said: "Over the last five days we have seen an average of 44 cases a day. This trend is clearly concerning and now is the time to ensure you and your families are making every effort to keep each other safe.

"Ensure gatherings are kept to a minimum and invite no more than 10 others into your home," he said, adding: "Do not organise or attend house parties."

There have now been 26,109 confirmed cases of Covid-19 in Ireland.