Contact

1562146093088
1574078247731
1574078218526
1574078368768

Search our Archive

Covid-19 update - rise in cases again nationally as number goes over 50

No new cases in Donegal, Sligo or Leitrim

Covid-19 update - rise in cases again nationally as number goes over 50

Coronavirus update

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

There have been no new deaths reported to the Health Protection Surveillance Centre today.

There has now been a total of 1,763 COVID-19 related deaths in Ireland.

However, there has been an increase again in the number of new cases. These rose to 53 for the latest 24 hour period.

There is now a total of 26,162 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Ireland. 

In the north-west, no new cases have been reported in Donegal, Sligo or Leitrim for the latest period.

As of midnight on Friday, July 30, the number of people tested positive for Covid-19 in Donegal stood at 474, while the figures for Sligo and Leitrim were 149 and 84 respectively.

Of the cases notified today nationally:

-27 are men / 26 are women
-80% are under 45 years of age
-45 are associated with outbreaks or close contacts of a confirmed case
-4 cases have been identified as community transmission
-25 cases are located in Dublin, 19 in Laois, 6 in Kildare and the remaining 3 are spread across two other counties.
 

The HSE is working to identify any contacts the patients may have had to provide them with information and advice to prevent further spread.

Dr Ronan Glynn, Acting Chief Medical Officer, Department of Health, said: “The source of transmission for over 90% of cases reported today has been identified. This is a positive development in light of the number of cases reported over the past few days.

“However, our five day average for cases reported is now 47. We all need to continue to adopt a prevention mindset and continue making good choices to protect ourselves and others while trying to live safely with COVID-19.

 “People are still susceptible, this virus has not changed. We know how to break the chains of transmission. Let’s stay the course by physically distancing, washing hands regularly, wearing a face covering where appropriate, avoiding crowds and doing all we can to protect each other.”

The COVID-19 Dashboard provides up-to-date information on the key indicators of COVID-19 in the community.

If you have a story or want to send a photo or video to us please contact the Donegal Live editorial team any time. To contact Donegal Democrat and Donegal People's Press, email editorial@donegaldemocrat.ie To contact Donegal Post, email editor@donegalpost.com To contact Inish Times, email editor@inishtimes.com.

Multimedia

Most Popular

More News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
1441986986367
1441987064261

DonegalLive.ie is powered by the news teams behind Donegal Democrat, Donegal Post, Donegal People’s Press and Inish Times and we are bringing you news, sports and events from across Donegal as they happen. Our advertising teams offer a superb suite of print and online packages to serve businesses of all sizes in the county. We are local and we know local. Get in touch today. Contact Us.

Donegal Democrat/Donegal Post
Pier 1
Quay Street
Donegal
Co Donegal
Telephone: 074 9128000

Donegal Democrat/
Donegal People’s Press
Larkin House
Old Town
Letterkenny
Co Donegal
Telephone:
074 9740160

Inish Times
33 Upper Main St
Ardaravan
Buncrana
Co Donegal
Telephone:
(074) 934 1055

This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie