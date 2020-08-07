Donegal soccer club suspends underage activities after spike in Covid-19 cases in the area

All underage activities at Curragh Athletic Football Club in Killygordon have been suspended until August 24th.

This follows what the club has described as "a a spike in positive COVID-19 tests" in the area.

In a statement, the club said: "It has come to our attention that there has been a spike in positive COVID-19 tests in our area. Although at present there are no positive cases within our club that we have been made aware of, we as a club have made the decision to suspend all underage activities until the 24th of August to help prevent the spread of virus in our area.

"This wasn't an easy decision or one that the club has taken lightly but the safety of our club members and community in general is of our upmost priority."