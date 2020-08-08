Four new Covid-19 cases confirmed in Donegal

Four new Covid-19 cases have been reported in Donegal, the Department of Health confirmed this evening.

The total number of cases to date in the county now stands at 486.

These figures refer to the situation at midnight on Thursday, August 6th.

Nationally, the Health Protection Surveillance Centre has today been informed that one patient diagnosed with COVID-19 in Ireland has sadly died.

There has now been a total of 1,772 COVID-19 related deaths in Ireland.

As of midnight Friday 7th August, the HPSC has been notified of 174 confirmed cases of COVID-19.

There is now a total of 26,644 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Ireland.

Of the cases notified today:

124 are men and 48 are women

69% are under 45 years of age

112 are confirmed to be associated with outbreaks or are close contacts of a confirmed case

5 cases have been identified as community transmission

110 cases are located in Kildare, 27 in Dublin, 7 in Cork, 7 in Offaly, 6 in Meath and 17 are spread across thirteen other counties (Carlow, Cavan, Clare, Donegal, Galway, Kilkenny, Laois, Limerick, Mayo, Roscommon, Tipperary, Wexford and Wicklow).