Increase in number of Donegal Covid-19 cases pushes total to almost 500

Coronavirus update
The number of people tested positive for Covid-19 in Donegal since testing began is heading towards the 500 mark.
Figures released by the Department of Health on Wednesday evening revealed that there had been three additional cases in the county in the latest 24 hour period.
This brought the total to date in Donegal to 495.
The latest figures are up to midnight on Monda, August 10, 2020.
Meanwhile, there was no increase in cases in Sligo (153) or Leitrim (85).
Nationally, today it was reported that there has sadly been one additional death and 40 new cases.
