Number of Covid-19 cases in Donegal edges towards 500 mark

The number of people who have been tested positive for Covid-19 in Co. Donegal could hit the 500 mark this weekend.

Latest figures show that there has been 496 people tested positive in the county since testing began.

After a ten week period during which the number of cases was static or rising by only the occasional case, there has been a jump in cases in Donegal in the past fortnight, with three and four additional cases reported on some days.

In Sligo there has been 153 cases to date while in Leitrim the total is 85.

Yesterday, the the Health Protection Surveillance Centre confirmed 92 new cases nationally.

On a positive note, there were no additional deaths reported.

To date, there have been 1,774 COVID-19 related deaths in Ireland and 26,929 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Ireland.