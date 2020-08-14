Contact

Covid-19 update - number or new cases remains high, but fewer than yesterday

“We all have a responsibility to stop this," - Dr Ronan Glynn, Acting Chief Medical Officer

Coronavirus update

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

There have been no new deaths reported to the Health Protection Surveillance Centre today.

There has now been a total of 1,774 COVID-19 related deaths in Ireland.

A total of 67 confirmed new cases of Covid-19 were confirmed today, down from 92 for the previous 24 hour period.

There is now a total of 26,995 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Ireland. 

Of the cases notified today:

35 are men / 32 are women
70% are under 45 years of age
38 are confirmed to be associated with outbreaks or are close contacts of a confirmed case
16 cases have been identified as community transmission
18 in Dublin, 17 in Kildare, 9 in Clare, 5 in Limerick, and the rest of the 18 cases are in Carlow, Cork, Donegal, Laois, Longford, Offaly, Tipperary, Wexford, Wicklow. 

The HSE is working to identify any contacts the patients may have had to provide them with information and advice to prevent further spread.

Dr Ronan Glynn, Acting Chief Medical Officer, Department of Health, said: "We have seen cases rising all across the country this week. We must continue to do all we can to avoid a return to where we were in March and April.”

“We have also seen an increase in the average number of contacts for confirmed cases up to 6. It is crucial to keep your social contacts low to limit the spread of this disease.”

“We all have a responsibility to stop this. Social distancing applies to all age groups - wherever you are this weekend, keep your distance."

