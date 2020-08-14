Covid-19 cases in Donegal just short of 500 mark

Two new cases of Covid-19 in Co. Donegal have been confirmed by the Department of Health today.

The latest figures refer to the situation at midnight on Wednesday, August 12.

There have now been 498 cases in the county since testing began.

A total of 41 people sadly died with Covid-19 in Donegal, it also emerged today.

According to the Central Statistics Office, Dublin had the highest number of Covid-19 deaths, at 770 followed by Kildare on 140.

The median age of Covid-19 deaths in Donegal was 85 while the median age of cases was 53.

Nationally, there have been no new deaths reported to the Health Protection Surveillance Centre today.

There has now been a total of 1,774 COVID-19 related deaths in Ireland.

A total of 67 confirmed new cases of Covid-19 were confirmed today, down from 92 for the previous 24 hour period.

There is now a total of 26,995 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Ireland.