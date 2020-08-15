Number of Covid-19 cases in Donegal passes 500 mark

The number of people who have tested positive for Covid-19 in Co. Donegal has now passed the 500 mark.

Figures released from the Department of Health on Saturday evening disclosed that there have been three new cases of Covid-19 in the latest 24 hour reporting period. This brings the total since testing began to 501. This figure relates to the situation at midnight on Thursday, August 13.

Meanwhile, although there were no new deaths reported to the Health Protection Surveillance Centre today, it has been notified of 200 confirmed additional cases of COVID-19 nationally. There is now a total of 27,191 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Ireland.

Dr Ronan Glynn, Acting Chief Medical Officer, Department of Health, said: “This is the largest number of cases in a single day since the beginning of May. We now have multiple clusters with secondary spread of disease and rising numbers of cases in many parts of the country. This is deeply concerning. NPHET will monitor this extremely closely over the coming days.”

“This virus is still out there and has not gone away. COVID-19 seeks to capitalise on complacency and is just waiting for the opportunity to spread. I am asking everyone, especially those who are over 70 or medically vulnerable, to limit your contacts, keep your distance from other people and take extra care to heed public health advice.”

Of the cases notified today:

103 are men / 96 are women

68% are under 45 years of age

68 are confirmed to be associated with outbreaks or are close contacts of a confirmed case

25 cases have been identified as community transmission

56 in Dublin, 81 in Kildare, 13 in Tipperary, 8 in Limerick, 6 Laois, 6 in Galway, 5 in Kilkenny, 5 in Meath and the rest of the 20 cases are in Carlow, Clare, Cork, Donegal, Louth, Mayo, Offaly, Roscommon, Waterford, Wicklow.

The HSE is working to identify any contacts the patients may have had to provide them with information and advice to prevent further spread.

The COVID-19 Dashboard provides up-to-date information on the key indicators of COVID-19 in the community.