Two news cases of Covid-19 confirmed in Donegal

There have been two new cases of Covid-19 reported in Donegal, bringing the total in the county to 503.

The latest county figures, released by the Department of Health on Sunday evening, show a decrease of one new case in Donegal on the previous 24-hour period.

There have been no new deaths from Covid-19 reported to the Health Protection Surveillance Centre today but 66 new cases.

There is now a total of 27,257 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Ireland.

There has now been a total of 1,774 COVID-19 related deaths in Ireland.

Of the cases notified today:

- 34 are men / 29 are women

- 67% are under 45 years of age

- 12 are confirmed to be associated with outbreaks or are close contacts of a confirmed case

- Three cases have been identified as community transmission

- The remainder of these cases are still under investigation

Twenty-one cases are in Kildare, 16 in Dublin, six in Limerick, and the rest of the 23 cases are in Clare, Donegal, Laois, Louth, Meath, Monaghan, Offaly, Roscommon, Sligo, Tipperary, Wicklow.

The HSE is working to identify any contacts the patients may have had to provide them with information and advice to prevent further spread.

Dr Ronan Glynn, Acting Chief Medical Officer, Department of Health, said: “NPHET will meet tomorrow to review and discuss the case figures that have been reported in recent days and will make any necessary recommendations to Government which are required to protect the vulnerable, continue with the resumption of healthcare services and ensure the safe reopening of our schools.”

“The phased reopening of the country has afforded people the opportunity to socialise with each other again. However, some are doing this recklessly and undermining the efforts of the majority of people around the country who are following public health advice. This cannot continue. This pandemic isn’t over just because we are tired of living with it.”

“We must all learn to behave and interact in a new way over the coming months so that COVID-19 cannot take root again in our communities. Please avoid crowds, reduce your social contacts, keep your distance from others, wash your hands and wear face coverings.”