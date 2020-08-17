Covid-19: One more new case in Donegal and 56 nationwide

There has been one more case of Covid-19 in Donegal, the latest figures from the Department of Health show.

There have now been 504 cases in the county.

There were 56 confirmed cases reported nationwide. There were no new deaths reported to the Health Protection Surveillance Centre today.

The National Public Health Emergency Team (Nphet) are meeting this evening to consider further recommendations for Government and these measures are expected to be announced tomorrow.

There may also be some indication on whether the local lockdown in Kildare, Laois and Offaly will be lifted on Sunday night.

There has now been a total of 1,774 Covid-19 related deaths in Ireland.

As of midnight Sunday, August 17, the HPSC said it has been notified of 56 confirmed cases of COVID-19.

There is now a total of 27,313 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Ireland.

Of the cases notified today:

29 are men / 27 are women;

79% are under 45 years of age;

35 are confirmed to be associated with outbreaks or are close contacts of a confirmed case;

12 cases have been identified as community transmission;

26 in Kildare, 13 in Dublin and the rest of the 17 cases are in Donegal, Galway, Kerry, Laois, Longford, Meath, Monaghan, Offaly, Westmeath and Wicklow.



The HSE said it is working to identify any contacts the patients may have had to provide them with information and advice to prevent further spread.