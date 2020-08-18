Contact

Government agrees new Covid-19 restrictions limiting social gatherings

Workers to be advised to work from home where possible and the use of public transport should be avoided

BREAKING: Government confirms new Covid-19 restrictions limiting social gatherings

Taoiseach Michael Martin chaired a meeting of the Cabinet this Tuesday afternoon

Reporter:

Reporter

New restrictions are to be introduced in Donegal and across the country in response to the recent spike in cases of Covid-19.

The Cabinet met for just over three hours this Tuesday afternoon to consider the latest recommendations from the National Public Health Emergency Team.

The strict measures, which have been agreed by Government, will remain in place until at least September 13.

All outdoor events will be limited to fifteen people, down from 200, while indoor events will be limited to six people.

Sporting events can proceed behind closed doors and without spectators present. Weddings and religious ceremonies will be allow to go ahead with a maximum of 50 people in attendance.

Elderly and vulnerable people are being advised to exercise their judgment and to restrict the amount of time they spend outside of their homes and to limit their social contacts. 

The Government says it will look to give gardaí and other agencies new powers to enforce the new rules and regulations around social gatherings, particularly in restaurants and bars and in private homes.

It has also been agreed that workers should be advised to work from home where possible and the use of public transport should be avoided, unless absolutely necessary.

Another measure which has been agreed is to advise people to wear face masks when travelling in a vehicle with someone who is not from their household.

