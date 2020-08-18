Covid-19: One more case confirmed in Donegal

Contact
There has been one new case in Donegal up to midnight on Sunday, August 16 with the total in the county standing at 505
One person with Covid-19 in Ireland has died, the latest update from the Department of Health shows.
There has now been a total of 1,775 COVID-19 related deaths in Ireland.
As of midnight Monday, August 17, The Health Protection Surveillance Centre has been notified of 190 confirmed cases of Covid-19. There is now a total of 27,499 confirmed cases of Covid-19 in Ireland.
Of the cases notified today:
The HSE is working to identify any contacts the patients may have had to provide them with information and advice to prevent further spread.
Dr Ronan Glynn, acting chief medical officer, Department of Health, said: “As we learn to live with this disease, we need to strike a balance between enjoying our lives and behaving responsibly. By reducing our social contacts and following the public health advice we can suppress this virus.
“To keep our shops, hotels, restaurants and sporting activities open, we need every household to play it’s part and every workplace and organisation to provide a safe environment so that we can protect our loved ones, safeguard the most vulnerable, protect our health services and ensure children get back to school in the coming weeks.”
