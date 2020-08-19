Contact

Letterkenny can avail of funding for Covid-19 related measures

Town one of 41 that can apply to Town and Village Renewal Scheme for the first time

Regenerating Letterkenny town centre to 2040

Projects that can be applied for include outdoor areas to accommodate social distancing and equipment to run local events

Reporter:

Reporter

Letterkenny is one of 41 large towns that can avail of the Town and Village Renewal Scheme for the first time for Covid-19 related measures.

Projects that can be applied for include outdoor areas to accommodate social distancing and equipment to run local events.

The towns can apply for up to €40,000 to increase footfall and social activity in towns and address social distancing measures.

The closing date for this new round of funding is August 28.

Towns will be assisted in funding projects for Covid-19 related projects such as:

  •  The creation of outdoor areas to accommodate social interactions in a safe environment to include furniture and awnings.
  • Enhancement of town centres by painting, cleaning and improving pedestrian access.
  • Provision of equipment to run local festivals or events to bring people back into towns and villages.
  • The enhancement of community buildings to accommodate remote working.

Minister for Rural and Community Development, Heather Humphreys announced the expansion of the Town and Village Renewal Scheme.

“We are all aware of how hard it has been to keep our towns open for business during Covid-19,” she said.

“That’s why I am delighted to be able to announce these further measures today. I am particularly pleased by the inclusion of 41 larger towns who are now eligible to apply. These towns can each apply for up to €40,000 to increase footfall and social activity in towns and address social distancing measures that we all now face as a result of Covid-19."

