Covid-19: No new cases in Donegal but two more deaths and 54 more cases nationwide

Two more people with Covid-19 in Ireland have died and there has been another 54 confirmed cases.

The latest county breakdown provided by the Department of Health shows there had been no new cases in Donegal up to midnight on Monday. The number of cases in the county remains at 505.

There has now been a total of 1,775 Covid-19 related deaths in Ireland and a total of 27,547 confirmed cases, up to midnight on Tuesday.

Of the cases notified today:

24 are men / 29 are women

67% are under 45 years of age

27 are confirmed to be associated with outbreaks or are close contacts of a confirmed case

Eight cases have been identified as community transmission

19 in Dublin, 8 in Kildare, 5 in Tipperary and the rest of the cases are in Carlow, Clare, Donegal, Kerry, Kilkenny, Laois, Limerick, Longford, Louth, Meath, Offaly, Waterford and Wexford.





The HSE is working to identify any contacts the patients may have had to provide them with information and advice to prevent further spread.

Dr Ronan Glynn, Acting Chief Medical Officer, Department of Health, said: “To save lives and suppress this virus we need everyone to reduce the number of people they meet over the next three weeks. A collective effort by households and by employers and organisations can make a huge impact on community transmission, and help to protect our families and communities from COVID-19.

“You can still play sport, go to a restaurant and meet friends, but we are asking you to do this in as safe a way as possible. Specifically, focus on two numbers – 6 and 15. Do not have more than 6 people over to your house and garden, and outside, no more than 15 people should meet up, and even then you should remain socially distanced from one another.”