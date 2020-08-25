Two Covid-19 patients in critical care in north-west hospitals

Contact
One patient who has been confirmed with Covid-19 is in critical care in Letterkenny University Hospital
Two confirmed cases of Covid-19 are in critical care beds in hospitals in the north-west, the latest figures show.
One patient who has been confirmed with Covid-19 is in critical care in Letterkenny University Hospital. A further patient is in critical care in Sligo University Hospital, which covers areas of south Donegal.
The figures, which cover up to 8pm on Monday, show there were a total of two confirmed cases of Covid-19 in Letterkenny University Hospital, down from three on Sunday night. There are also two suspected cases of Covid-19 at the hospital. Sligo University Hospital also has two suspected cases.
The patients in critical care in the north-west were two of just five patients in critical care units around the country on Monday night. There was also one in Beaumont Hospital and one in Tallaght University Hospital.
The latest figures released by the Department of Health show there have been 512 confirmed cases of the disease in Donegal.
The number of confirmed cases in the county increased by nine over the month of July but has increased by 36 since the beginning of August.
