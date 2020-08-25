Cancellations at Donegal hotel after GP's Covid-19 cluster claims

Contact
The manager of the Clanree Hotel said there have been eight cancellations at the hotel following Facebook comments by a Letterkenny GP about a Covid-19 cluster in the town
A Donegal hotelier has asked for the Health Service Executive to give clarity on the number of Covid-19 cases in Letterkenny after a social media post from a local GP led to cancellations at his hotel.
Dr Dara Scally posted on social media on Monday night that there is “a huge cluster” in the town.
“Coronavirus is here in Letterkenny. I don’t know why we, the public, aren’t being told what’s going on. But me the doctor is. There’s a huge cluster here. Please stay safe,” she wrote on Facebook.
The post had been shared more than 4,100 times by Tuesday afternoon and attracted more than 600 comments.
Dr Scally could not be contacted on Tuesday to clarify the comments.
Micheál Naughton, a county councillor and manager of the Clanree Hotel, said there had been eight cancellations at the hotel on Tuesday morning from people who were concerned about the report of a cluster.
He said either Dr Scally or the HSE needs to give clarity to the situation.
“It’s important to get the right message out because at the moment there are only two cases in hospital in Letterkenny. That does not suggest there is a cluster or a big problem in the county,“ he said.
“If we are talking about cases going back a few weeks then that is a different story,” he said.
“I am not questioning Dr Scally, she is a doctor and a medical professional but what we need is clarity on it.
“There are enough businesses suffering out there at the moment and I worry about September and October because the wage subsidy scheme is stopping and rates will be coming back.”
Cllr Naughton said the cancellations had been made by people who had been coming from Dublin, Galway, Sligo and Northern Ireland.
“It’s positive stories we need and not frightening people and giving the wrong impression,” he said.
If you have a story or want to send a photo or video to us please contact the Donegal Live editorial team any time. To contact Donegal Democrat and Donegal People's Press, email editorial@donegaldemocrat.ie To contact Donegal Post, email editor@donegalpost.com To contact Inish Times, email editor@inishtimes.com.
More News
The manager of the Clanree Hotel said there have been eight cancellations at the hotel following Facebook comments by a Letterkenny GP about a Covid-19 cluster in the town
The work involves the replacement of approximately 1,043 metres of problematic water mains with high-density plastic pipes
One patient who has been confirmed with Covid-19 is in critical care in Letterkenny University Hospital
Watching on . . . . Supporters keep an eye on the St. Eunan's V St. Michael's championship meeting from outside the gates at O'Donnell Park last Sunday (PICTURE: GERALDINE DIVER)
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.