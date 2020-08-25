Contact

Four more cases of Covid-19 confirmed in Donegal

No new deaths but 92 more cases reported in Ireland

Calls for 15% VAT reduction as there is a "dramatic decline in retail business" amid Covid-19

There have been no new deaths reported to the Health Protection Surveillance Centre today

Reporter:

Reporter

Four more cases of Covid-19 have been confirmed in Donegal.

The county breakdown provided by the Department of Health up until midnight on Sunday shows there have been 516 confirmed cases in the county.

The latest figures, up until midnight on Monday, include at least one more case from Donegal.

There have been no new deaths reported to the Health Protection Surveillance Centre today.

There has been a total of 1,777 COVID-19 related deaths in Ireland.

As of midnight Monday, August 24, the HPSC has been notified of 92 confirmed cases of Covid-19. There is now a total of 28,201 confirmed cases of Covid-19 in Ireland. 

Of the cases notified today:

  • 52 are men / 38 are women
  • 69% are under 45 years of age
  • 46 are confirmed to be associated with outbreaks or are close contacts of a confirmed case
  • 11 cases have been identified as community transmission
  • 31 in Tipperary, 17 in Dublin, 7 in Clare, 7 in Wexford, 5 in Kildare and the remaining 25 cases are in Carlow, Cavan,
  • Cork, Donegal, Galway, Kerry, Kilkenny, Limerick, Louth, Meath, Monaghan and Wicklow.

The HSE is working to identify any contacts the patients may have had to provide them with information and advice to prevent further spread.

Dr Ronan Glynn, Acting Chief Medical Officer, Department of Health, said: “While the number of cases reported each day remains high, the situation nationally has remained relatively stable over the past week. However, we have seen cases in 25 of the 26 counties over the past 14 days, including 473 cases in Dublin, 332 in Kildare, 120 in Tipperary, 84 in Limerick, 37 in Clare and 36 in Meath and Kilkenny.

“Measures introduced last week would not be expected to impact on the trajectory of the disease until early next week. In the meantime, we must continue to follow public health advice – reduce social contacts and avoid crowds, physically distance, wear face coverings and wash hands regularly.”

