HSE are dealing with a Covid-19 outbreak in Donegal

The HSE are currently dealing with an outbreak of Covid-19 in Donegal.
All positive cases and their contacts are being followed with relevant supports made available.
The local Public health Department are working closely with all relevant agencies.
COVID-19 testing is a priority at present in the HSE.
The HSE respects the privacy of all patients being tested. Capacity for community testing in Donegal has been scaled up as required in the past number of weeks.
There are a number of outbreaks of Covid-19 being managed across the country.The HSE are working closely with Public and Community Organisations to manage the recent positive cases of Covid-19 within the community.
As a community wanting to keep the disease controlled, it is important that we do not become complacent.
The HSE would like to remind people to exercise caution and continue to observe the HSE guidance to protect themselves and to protect others.
This includes adhering to hand hygiene and respiratory etiquette, limit social contacts, to wear masks where advised and to observe social distancing.
In a statement, the HSE said all positive cases and their contacts are being followed with relevant supports made available.
