HSE says it is dealing with a Covid-19 outbreak in Donegal

The HSE in Donegal says it is dealing with an outbreak of Covid-19.

There has been a sharp rise in the number of cases reported in the county in recent days with six cases alone in figures released on Thursday which covered cases reported on Wednesday.

In a statement, the HSE said all positive cases and their contacts are being followed with relevant supports made available.

The local Public Health Department is working closely with all relevant agencies and testing is a priority, the HSE said.

The HSE said respects the privacy of all patients being tested. It said capacity for community testing in Donegal has been scaled up as required in the past number of weeks.

"As a community wanting to keep the disease controlled, it is important that we do not become complacent," the statement said.

"We would like to remind people to exercise caution and continue to observe the HSE guidance to protect themselves and to protect others. This includes adhering to hand hygiene and respiratory etiquette, limit social contacts, to wear masks where advised and to observe social distancing.

"There are a number of outbreaks of Covid-19 being managed across the country.

"The HSE are working closely with Public and Community Organisations to manage the recent positive cases of COVID-19 within the community."