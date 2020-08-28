Covid-19: No new cases in Donegal but 127 more cases in Ireland

There have been no new deaths reported to the Health Protection Surveillance Centre today but there have been 127 new confirmed cases.

There has been a total of 1,777 Covid-19 related deaths in Ireland.

There is now a total of 28,578 confirmed cases of Covid-19 in Ireland as of midnight Thursday, August 27.

No new cases in Donegal have been reported in tonight's figures.

In the county breakdown, which counts cases up until midnight on Wednesday, six new cases in the county brought the total to 523.

Of the cases notified today:

70 are men / 57 are women

80% are under 45 years of age

66 are confirmed to be associated with outbreaks or are close contacts of a confirmed case

Eight cases have been identified as community transmission

52 in Dublin, 13 in Monaghan, 9 in Tipperary, 8 in Meath, 8 in Wexford, eight in Roscommon and the remaining 29 are located in Carlow, Cavan, Clare, Cork, Galway, Kerry, Kildare, Kilkenny, Limerick, Longford, Louth, Offaly, Waterford, Westmeath and Wicklow

The HSE is working to identify any contacts the patients may have had to provide them with information and advice to prevent further spread.

Dr Ronan Glynn, Acting Chief Medical Officer, Department of Health, said: “While the number of people in critical care remains stable we have seen an additional eight people hospitalised in the last 24 hours.

“If cases continue to rise we will see an inevitable increase in the number of people hospitalised. We all have a role to play in preventing that from happening.

“This weekend it is vital that people play their part by decreasing social contacts. Do not drop your guard just because you are meeting people close to you. Remember that just because somebody looks and feels well, that does not mean they are COVID free.”