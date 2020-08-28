Covid-19: No new cases in Donegal but 127 more cases in Ireland

Contact
No new cases in Donegal have been reported in tonight's figures
There have been no new deaths reported to the Health Protection Surveillance Centre today but there have been 127 new confirmed cases.
There has been a total of 1,777 Covid-19 related deaths in Ireland.
There is now a total of 28,578 confirmed cases of Covid-19 in Ireland as of midnight Thursday, August 27.
No new cases in Donegal have been reported in tonight's figures.
In the county breakdown, which counts cases up until midnight on Wednesday, six new cases in the county brought the total to 523.
Of the cases notified today:
The HSE is working to identify any contacts the patients may have had to provide them with information and advice to prevent further spread.
Dr Ronan Glynn, Acting Chief Medical Officer, Department of Health, said: “While the number of people in critical care remains stable we have seen an additional eight people hospitalised in the last 24 hours.
“If cases continue to rise we will see an inevitable increase in the number of people hospitalised. We all have a role to play in preventing that from happening.
“This weekend it is vital that people play their part by decreasing social contacts. Do not drop your guard just because you are meeting people close to you. Remember that just because somebody looks and feels well, that does not mean they are COVID free.”
If you have a story or want to send a photo or video to us please contact the Donegal Live editorial team any time. To contact Donegal Democrat and Donegal People's Press, email editorial@donegaldemocrat.ie To contact Donegal Post, email editor@donegalpost.com To contact Inish Times, email editor@inishtimes.com.
More News
In a statement, the HSE said all positive cases and their contacts are being followed with relevant supports made available.
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.