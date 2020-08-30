Two confirmed and nine suspected Covid-19 cases being treated at Letterkenny University Hospital

Contact
Letterkenny University Hospital
There are two confirmed cases and nine suspected cases of Covid-19 at Letterkenny University Hospital.
One confirmed case of Covid-19 is in critical care at the hospital according to figures from the HSE which were updated at 8pm on Saturday.
Letterkenny has the joint-highest number of suspected cases in the country along with Tallaght University Hospital.
Sligo University Hospital has two suspected cases.
Nationally there are 31 confirmed cases in hospitals with five of those in critical care. Ten suspected cases are in critical care.
There has been a spike in cases in the county in the past week. Fourteen new cases of Covid-19 were confirmed in Donegal by the Health Protection Surveillance Centre on Saturday.
This was the joint third highest of any county, behind Dublin (59) and Kildare (20).
There has been a steady increase in cases in Donegal during August. Sixty-four cases have been confirmed up to August 27, compared to just four for the whole of July.
If you have a story or want to send a photo or video to us please contact the Donegal Live editorial team any time. To contact Donegal Democrat and Donegal People's Press, email editorial@donegaldemocrat.ie To contact Donegal Post, email editor@donegalpost.com To contact Inish Times, email editor@inishtimes.com.
More News
velyn Harris, owner of Harris’ Service Station in Convoy celebrates last week’s €2.4 million Lotto win with her daughter Chloe
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.