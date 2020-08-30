Two confirmed and nine suspected Covid-19 cases being treated at Letterkenny University Hospital

There are two confirmed cases and nine suspected cases of Covid-19 at Letterkenny University Hospital.

One confirmed case of Covid-19 is in critical care at the hospital according to figures from the HSE which were updated at 8pm on Saturday.

Letterkenny has the joint-highest number of suspected cases in the country along with Tallaght University Hospital.

Sligo University Hospital has two suspected cases.

Nationally there are 31 confirmed cases in hospitals with five of those in critical care. Ten suspected cases are in critical care.

There has been a spike in cases in the county in the past week. Fourteen new cases of Covid-19 were confirmed in Donegal by the Health Protection Surveillance Centre on Saturday.

This was the joint third highest of any county, behind Dublin (59) and Kildare (20).

There has been a steady increase in cases in Donegal during August. Sixty-four cases have been confirmed up to August 27, compared to just four for the whole of July.