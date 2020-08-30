Covid-19: No new cases in Donegal but 42 across country

There have been no new Covid-19 related deaths reported today but there have been 42 new confirmed cases.

No new cases have been reported in Donegal. The latest update from the Department of Health confirmed the total number of cases in the county up to midnight on Friday is 537. The county has seen a spike in cases in recent days.

There have now been a total of 1,777 Covid-19 related deaths in Ireland.

As of midnight Saturday, the total confirmed cases in Ireland is 28,760.

Of the cases notified today;

20 are men / 22 are women

71% are under 45 years of age

15 are confirmed to be associated with outbreaks or are close contacts of a confirmed case

6 cases have been identified as community transmission

24 in Dublin, 6 in Limerick, and the remaining 12 are located in Carlow, Clare, Galway, Kildare, Longford, Offaly, and Sligo.

The HSE is working to identify any contacts the patients may have had to provide them with information and advice to prevent further spread.