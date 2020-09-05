Contact

Five new Covid-19 cases in Donegal as major increase is seen nationally

Concern over high figures - 231 new cases in Republic of Ireland

Coronavirus update

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

Five new cases of Covid-19 have been reported in Donegal, the Health Protection Surveillance Centre has confirmed.

As of midnight Friday 4 September, the HPSC has been notified of 231 new confirmed cases of COVID-19. There is now a total of 29,534 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Ireland. 

Of the cases notified today:

- 133 were in Dublin, 18 in Kildare, 13 in Limerick, 8 in Offaly, 7 in Galway, 7 in Wicklow, 6 in Meath, 6 in Cork, 5 in Donegal, 5 in Cavan, 5 in Waterford, and the remaining 18 cases in Carlow, Clare, Kerry, Laois, Leitrim, Louth, Mayo, Monaghan, Sligo, and Tipperary.

- 115 are men / 113 are women

- 69% are under 45 years of age

- 48% are confirmed to be associated with outbreaks or are close contacts of a confirmed case

- 54 cases have been identified as community transmission 

There has been a total of 1,777 COVID-19 related deaths in Ireland. There were no new deaths in the latest reporting period.

Dr Ronan Glynn, Acting Chief Medical Officer, Department of Health, said: “While there is a significant number of cases in Dublin today, it is important to look at the day’s figures in the context of our 7 and 14 day incidence rates. NPHET pays close attention to trends and patterns in the data over time in order to analyse the progression of COVID-19 both across the country and in particular areas or settings.”

“However, it is now really important that people in Dublin keep their social contacts as low as possible. It is also vitally important that if you feel unwell, you self-isolate immediately. Phone your GP without delay if you have a concern. Know the symptoms to pay close attention to - cough, shortness of breath, fever, loss of sense of taste or smell. 

“Given the increase in the number of cases in Dublin, the HSE has opened two pop-up COVID-19 swabbing centres in Dublin this weekend, at Croke Park and at Castleknock Health Centre. Please come forward for testing if you have any concerns. Remember that if you do need a test, it will be free.”

