Covid-19 daily update shows Donegal among the counties with new cases

The Health Protection Surveillance Centre has today been informed that one person with COVID-19 has died.

There has now been a total of 1,778 COVID-19 related deaths in Ireland.

As of midnight Monday 7th September, the HPSC has been notified of 307 confirmed cases of COVID-19. There is now a total of 30,080 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Ireland.

Of the cases notified today:

160 are men / 146 are women

73% are under 45 years of age

64% are confirmed to be associated with outbreaks or are close contacts of a confirmed case

72 cases have been identified as community transmission

182 in Dublin, 25 in Kildare, 19 in Limerick, 15 in Wexford, 15 in Louth, 8 in Wicklow, 6 in Galway, 6 in Clare, 6 in Kilkenny and the remaining 25 cases are located in Cavan, Cork, Donegal, Kerry, Longford, Meath, Monaghan, Offaly, Sligo, Tipperary, Waterford, Westmeath.

The HSE is working to identify any contacts the patients may have had to provide them with information and advice to prevent further spread.

The COVID-19 Dashboard provides up-to-date information on the key indicators of COVID-19 in the community.

Dr. Ronan Glynn, Acting Chief Medical Officer, Department of Health, said: “182 of today’s cases are located in Dublin and at least 44 of these are associated with community transmission.

“I urge everyone to follow the public health advice and keep your distance. Do not underestimate the risks associated with any of your interactions, including with your family, friends or work colleagues. Now is not a time to let down your guard – assume that you or those that you meet may be infectious and act accordingly.”