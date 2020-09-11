Five more Covid-19 cases reported in Donegal

Five more cases of COVID-19 in Co. Donegal have been confirmed.

The news comes on a day when the Health Protection Surveillance Centre confirmed that sadly one more person with COVID-19 has died.

As of midnight Thursday 10th September, the HPSC has been notified of 211 confirmed cases of COVID-19. This is up from the figure of 196 for the previous 24 hour period.

There is now a total of 30,571 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Ireland.

Of the cases notified today:

-100 are men / 108 are women

-73% are under 45 years of age

-28% are confirmed to be associated with outbreaks or are close contacts of a confirmed case

-42 cases have been identified as community transmission

- 121 were in Dublin, 17 in Louth, 10 in Limerick, eight in Cork, seven in Westmeath, seven in Wicklow, six in Laois, five in Donegal, five in Galway, and the remaining 24 cases are in Carlow, Clare, Kerry, Kildare, Kilkenny, Leitrim, Longford, Mayo, Meath, Offaly, Roscommon, Tipperary, and Waterford.

There has now been a total of 1,781 COVID-19 related deaths in Ireland.

The HSE is working to identify any contacts the patients may have had to provide them with information and advice to prevent further spread.

The COVID-19 Dashboard provides up-to-date information on the key indicators of COVID-19 in the community.

Dr. Ronan Glynn, Acting Chief Medical Officer, Department of Health, said; “While we are seeing a continued increase in cases, particularly in Dublin, this is at least partly due to the willingness of people to heed our core messages around knowing the symptoms and coming forward promptly for testing. This together with all of the other key behaviours will help to break the chains of transmission in our communities.

“This weekend, please limit your social contacts, especially visitors to your home. Avoid crowds, keep your distance from others and wear a face covering where appropriate.”