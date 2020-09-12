Six new Covid-19 cases in Donegal as two deaths are reported nationally

Six new cases of Covid-19 have been confirmed in Co. Donegal.

The Health Protection Surveillance Centre has also today been informed that sadly two more people with COVID-19 have died.

There has now been a total of 1,783 COVID-19 related deaths in Ireland.

As of midnight Friday 11th September, the HPSC has been notified of additional 159 confirmed cases of COVID-19. There is now a total of 30,730 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Ireland.

Of the cases notified today:

- 75 were in Dublin, 10 in Louth, six in Cork, six in Donegal, six in Meath, five in Laois, five in Wexford, and the remaining 46 cases are in Carlow, Cavan, Clare, Galway, Kerry, Kildare, Kilkenny, Leitrim, Limerick, Longford, Mayo, Offaly, Roscommon, Tipperary, Waterford, Westmeath and Wicklow.

- 70 are men / 89 are women

- 65% are under 45 years of age

- 51% are confirmed to be associated with outbreaks or are close contacts of a confirmed case

- 23 cases have been identified as community transmission



The HSE is working to identify any contacts the patients may have had to provide them with information and advice to prevent further spread.

The COVID-19 Dashboard provides up-to-date information on the key indicators of COVID-19 in the community.

Dr. Ronan Glynn, Acting Chief Medical Officer, Department of Health, said: “47% of the cases reported today are in Dublin City and County. For the people of Dublin in particular, this is a critical moment to address the spread of the disease in the community. Individual choices can make all the difference - reconsider your plans for the weekend, reduce the number of people that you meet and avoid social activities that involve large groups of people.

COVID-19 is a highly infectious disease that can spread even when you have no symptoms. Remember, when you do meet with friends, family and colleagues, staying 2m apart is the best way to keep everyone safe.”