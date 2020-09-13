Revealed: Donegal has 13 new Covid-19 cases as national figure is 255

A total of 13 new cases of Covid-19 have been confirmed in Co. Donegal, according to the Health Protection Surveillance Centre. It has today been informed that one person nationally with COVID-19 has sadly died.

There has now been a total of 1,784 COVID-19 related deaths in Ireland.

As of midnight Saturday 12th September, the HPSC has been notified of 255 confirmed cases of COVID-19. There is now a total of 30,985 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Ireland.

Of the cases notified today:

- 156 were in Dublin, 22 in Waterford, 13 in Donegal, 11 in Wicklow, 9 in Limerick, 8 in Kildare, 5 in Clare and the remaining 31 cases are in Carlow, Cork, Galway, Kerry, Laois, Longford, Louth, Mayo, Meath, Offaly, Tipperary, Westmeath and Wexford.

The HSE is working to identify any contacts the patients may have had to provide them with information and advice to prevent further spread.

-129 are men / 123 are women

-68% are under 45 years of age

-34% are confirmed to be associated with outbreaks or are close contacts of a confirmed case

-69 cases have been identified as community transmission

The COVID-19 Dashboard provides up-to-date information on the key indicators of COVID-19 in the community.