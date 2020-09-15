The entire Cabinet has to self-isolate and the Dáil has been adjourned, the Ceann Comhairle has announced

Deputy Thomas Pringle said he is not shocked that the entire cabinet has to self-isolate and the Dáil has been adjourned as a result of the current pandemic.

The Health Minister, Stephen Donnelly, felt unwell this afternoon and contacted his GP for a Covid-19 test.

Mr Donnelly took part in a press conference this morning announcing the latest Covid-19 plan to deal with the next six months, RTÉ reports.

Earlier, the Ceann Comhairle told the Dáil that after "very serious information arising out of events today the Cabinet must now self isolate," RTÉ reports.

Therefore, he said the possibility of proceeding with business does not arise and the house stands adjourned until Tuesday next, or until "I am directed by the Taoiseach to reconvene".

The Dáil is now adjourned until further notice.

Deputy Pringle said: "It would have had to happen some time. The entire cabinet have to all be on lockdown," he said.

He said that arrangements had been in place for the Convention Centre to be used only on a Wednesday and this was to come into effect this week. However, the arrangements will now be put on hold.

Deputy Pringle said that as he will not be able to continue work in the Dáil he will return home to where he can continue with his work.