Covid-19: 16 new cases in Donegal as 240 more confirmed nationwide

Contact
Sixteen new cases of Covid-19 have been confirmed in Donegal today, of 240 nationwide.
The news cases follow 20 cases confirmed in the county on Wednesday.
The National Public Health Emergency Team said one further death has occurred due to the virus.
Of today's cases, 119 are men/120 are women, 61% are under 45 years of age, 47% are confirmed to be associated with outbreaks or are close contacts of a confirmed case, 44 cases have been identified as community transmission.
Of the new cases, 119 are in Dublin, 19 in Wicklow, 17 in Kildare, 16 in Donegal, 15 in Waterford, 10 in Limerick, eight in Cork, six in Louth, five in Wexford and the remaining 24 cases are located in Carlow, Cavan, Clare, Galway, Kilkenny, Laois, Longford, Meath, Monaghan, Offaly, Tipperary, Westmeath.
Dr Ronan Glynn, acting chief medical officer, Department of Health, said: “50% of today’s cases are in Dublin. We are now seeing a higher proportion of cases in older age groups.
“Act now to save lives. Limit your contacts as much as possible. Assume you and those you meet are infectious, keep your distance and do your part to keep others safe.”
If you have a story or want to send a photo or video to us please contact the Donegal Live editorial team any time. To contact Donegal Democrat and Donegal People's Press, email editorial@donegaldemocrat.ie To contact Donegal Post, email editor@donegalpost.com To contact Inish Times, email editor@inishtimes.com.
More News
Letterkenny councillors have been contacted in recent days over speculation that a large number of Syrian families are to be resettled in an apartment complex in the town
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.