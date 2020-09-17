Covid-19: 16 new cases in Donegal as 240 more confirmed nationwide

Sixteen new cases of Covid-19 have been confirmed in Donegal today, of 240 nationwide.

The news cases follow 20 cases confirmed in the county on Wednesday.

The National Public Health Emergency Team said one further death has occurred due to the virus.

Of today's cases, 119 are men/120 are women, 61% are under 45 years of age, 47% are confirmed to be associated with outbreaks or are close contacts of a confirmed case, 44 cases have been identified as community transmission.

Of the new cases, 119 are in Dublin, 19 in Wicklow, 17 in Kildare, 16 in Donegal, 15 in Waterford, 10 in Limerick, eight in Cork, six in Louth, five in Wexford and the remaining 24 cases are located in Carlow, Cavan, Clare, Galway, Kilkenny, Laois, Longford, Meath, Monaghan, Offaly, Tipperary, Westmeath.

Dr Ronan Glynn, acting chief medical officer, Department of Health, said: “50% of today’s cases are in Dublin. We are now seeing a higher proportion of cases in older age groups.

“Act now to save lives. Limit your contacts as much as possible. Assume you and those you meet are infectious, keep your distance and do your part to keep others safe.”