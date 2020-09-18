HSE says Donegal Covid-19 cases due to social gatherings across all age groups

The rise in the number of Covid-19 cases in Donegal in recent days has been attributed to social gatherings across all age groups and a failure to adhere to social distancing guidelines.

There is concern that the county is rapidly heading towards Level 3 measures after 83 cases were recorded over seven days up to Thursday.

The county is one that acting chief medical officer Ronan Glynn said the National Public Health Emergency Team (Nphet) is concerned about.

Up to Thursday evening, 109 cases had been recorded in Donegal this month. The number of cases has spiked sharply this week with 20 new cases confirmed on Wednesday and a further 16 on Thursday. The total for September to date, 109 cases, has already passed the total for August.

Dr Anthony Breslin, a public health specialist with the HSE in the north-west, said there are no issues with schools in the county and the cases are spread throughout Donegal.

The HSE has no concerns about a particular geographic location or a particular work location, he told RTÉ.

“We are hearing stories of parties, not just the younger age groups, but christening parties, anniversaries, retirement parties and there are big numbers, no social distancing etc, and that's where we are getting the cases," he said.