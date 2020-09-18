Covid-19 update: Thirteen more cases confirmed in Donegal

Thirteen more cases of Covid-19 have been confirmed in Co. Donegal.

As of midnight Thursday 17 September, the HPSC has been notified of 253 additional cases of Covid-19. There is now a total of 32,271 confirmed cases of Covid-19 in Ireland.

Of the latest cases notified today, 116 were in Dublin, 22 in Kildare, 14 in Cork, 14 in Galway, 13 in Donegal, 10 in Limerick, 10 in Louth, 9 in Mayo, 8 in Waterford, 7 in Wicklow and the remaining 30 cases are located in Carlow, Cavan, Clare, Kilkenny, Laois, Longford, Meath, Monaghan, Offaly, Tipperary, Westmeath.

Regarding the latest new cases:

- 143 are men / 108 are women

- 71% are under 45 years of age

- 45% are confirmed to be associated with outbreaks or are close contacts of a confirmed case

- 61 cases have been identified as community transmission

The Health Protection Surveillance Centre has also today been informed that three more people with Covid-19 have sadly died.

There has now been a total of 1,792 COVID-19 related deaths in Ireland.

The HSE is working to identify any contacts the patients may have had to provide them with information and advice to prevent further spread.