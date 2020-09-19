No confirmed Covid-19 cases at Letterkenny University Hospital

Contact
Letterkenny University Hospital is treating five suspected Covid-19 cases
There are no confirmed cases of Covid-19 being treated at Letterkenny University Hospital, the latest figures from the HSE show.
The hospital is treating five suspected cases. The number of confirmed cases being treated at the hospital dropped from two on Thursday to zero on Friday night.
There has been an increase in the number of confirmed cases in the county in recent days with 49 between Wednesday and Friday.
There were 10 suspected cases being treated at Sligo University Hospital, which serves parts of south Donegal, up to 8pm on Friday. The hospital also has no confirmed cases.
There were 75 confirmed cases and 99 suspected cases being treated at hospitals around the country.
Dublin's Mater had the highest number of confirmed cases at 15 with Beaumont in Dublin having the highest number of suspected cases, also 15.
