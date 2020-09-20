Covid-19: Another 19 cases in Donegal with 396 across the country

Another 19 cases of Covid-19 have been confirmed in Donegal.

As of midnight Saturday, September 19, the Health Protection Surveillance Centre has been notified of 396 confirmed cases of Covid-19. No new deaths have been reported. There have now been a total of 32,933 confirmed cases of Covid-19 in Ireland and a total of 1,792 Covid-19 related deaths in Ireland.

Of the cases notified today 241 cases are in Dublin, 36 in Cork, 19 in Donegal, 12 in Galway, 11 in Meath, 11 in Kildare, 9 in Monaghan, 7 in Louth, six in Clare, six in Offaly, six in Waterford and five in Wicklow, with the remaining 27 cases spread across 11 counties.

The HSE is working to identify any contacts the patients may have had to provide them with information and advice to prevent further spread.

Dr Ronan Glynn, Acting Chief Medical Officer, Department of Health, said: “The cases we are reporting today were seeded in the last week.

“This virus spreads from person to person. We now have a collective task across the country to break the chains of transmission and stop this virus from spreading further.

“Plan to see half the number of people this week that you saw last week. When you do meet, do so safely – keep your distance, wear a face covering if appropriate and wash your hands.

“Every individual action we take to interrupt the transmission of this disease keeps ourselves and our families safe.”