Acting CMO warns about Covid-19 rate in Donegal as county heads towards Level 3

Acting chief medical officer Dr Ronan Glynn has warned about the growing rate of Covid-19 in Donegal raising concerns that the county is on the brink of Level 3 measures.

The county recorded 19 new cases on Sunday for the second day in a row.

Donegal was one of three counties, along with Louth and Waterford, that Dr Glynn expressed concern about on Twitter on Sunday night.

He pointed out that that incidence rate in Donegal has increased from 26 cases per 100,000 people to 84 in the space of a week. The county has registered 133 cases in the last two weeks.

Level 3 measures were introduced in Dublin at Midnight on Friday.

“There has very understandably been a particular focus on Dublin over the past few days,” Dr Glynn said.

“However, most other counties are also seeing increasing numbers of cases of #COVID19. Three in particular are already high and continuing to rise fast.”

“It is vital that people in all counties, but in these in particular, do all they can to break chains of transmission over the next 7 days. We are not powerless in dictating the course of this disease.

“There is one additional ask this Sunday evening for everyone (regardless of where you live) - try to meet half as many people this week as you did last week.”