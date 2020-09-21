One confirmed case of Covid-19 at Letterkenny University Hospital

Contact
The patient is not in the hospital's critical care unit
A patient confirmed as having Covid-19 is being treated at Letterkenny University Hospital.
The latest figures from the HSE show one person was admitted to the hospital within the 24 hours up to 8pm on Sunday night.
The patient is not in the hospital's critical care unit.
The hospital had been free of confirmed cases for two consecutive days.
Five suspected cases of Covid-19 are being treated in the hospital.
There are no confirmed cases but six suspected cases at Sligo University Hospital, which covers parts of south Donegal.
Eighty-eight confirmed cases were being treated at hospitals around the country at 8pm on Sunday, an increase of ten in the previous 24 hours.
The Mater Hospital in Dublin has the highest number of confirmed cases at 16 followed by Beaumont Hospital in Dublin with 14 cases.
