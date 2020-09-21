Contact

1562146093088
1574078247731
1574078218526
1574078368768

Search our Archive

HSE warns of particulary high increases of Covid-19 cases in some parts of Donegal

The HSE in Donegal has appealed to everyone in the county to continue efforts to stop the spread of the virus

HSE warns of high increase of Covid-19 cases in particular parts of Donegal

The number of cases being reported across the county is increasing at an alarming rate, the HSE said

Reporter:

Reporter

Letterkenny and the Finn Valley have seen particularly high increases in the number of Covid-19 cases in recent days, the HSE has said.
The number of cases being reported across the county is increasing at an alarming rate, the HSE said on Monday.
The increase has left the county close to Level 3 restrictions.

"In particular in recent days the number of reported cases are high in the Lettekenny and Finn Valley/Lifford areas," the HSE said in a statement.

The HSE in Donegal has appealed to everyone living and working in the county to continue with their efforts to stop the spread of the virus.

Dr Anthony Breslin, specialist in public health medicine for the north west, said: “I appeal to communities across Donegal to step up to the mark, reduce their contacts, abide by the restrictions and do all that you can within your own individual power so that as a county we can collectively work together to change the tide, reduce the numbers and contain the spread of this virus. I know its difficult and we have all Covid fatigue but we need to maintain a united front and realise that our decisions and actions can have a result in curbing this growth in cases.”

Sean Murphy, hospital manager at Letterkenny University Hospital said: “The team here in the hospital is closely monitoring the increased number of positive infections in the community and are concerned that a resurgence would impact negatively on all of the work that has been done to reinstate elective procedures and clinics. I would urge everyone in the community to follow the public health guidance and help us maintain essential health services.”

The HSE said has been significant rise in community testing referrals to the Covid-19 testing centre at St Conal’s Hospital Campus, Letterkenny in the last month and is reminding anyone that receives an appointment for a Covid-19 test of the importance of attending their test.

If you have a story or want to send a photo or video to us please contact the Donegal Live editorial team any time. To contact Donegal Democrat and Donegal People's Press, email editorial@donegaldemocrat.ie To contact Donegal Post, email editor@donegalpost.com To contact Inish Times, email editor@inishtimes.com.

Multimedia

Most Popular

More News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
1441986986367
1441987064261

DonegalLive.ie is powered by the news teams behind Donegal Democrat, Donegal Post, Donegal People’s Press and Inish Times and we are bringing you news, sports and events from across Donegal as they happen. Our advertising teams offer a superb suite of print and online packages to serve businesses of all sizes in the county. We are local and we know local. Get in touch today. Contact Us.

Donegal Democrat/Donegal Post
Pier 1
Quay Street
Donegal
Co Donegal
Telephone: 074 9128000

Donegal Democrat/
Donegal People’s Press
Larkin House
Old Town
Letterkenny
Co Donegal
Telephone:
074 9740160

Inish Times
33 Upper Main St
Ardaravan
Buncrana
Co Donegal
Telephone:
(074) 934 1055

This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie