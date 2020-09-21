HSE warns of particulary high increases of Covid-19 cases in some parts of Donegal

Letterkenny and the Finn Valley have seen particularly high increases in the number of Covid-19 cases in recent days, the HSE has said.

The number of cases being reported across the county is increasing at an alarming rate, the HSE said on Monday.

The increase has left the county close to Level 3 restrictions.

"In particular in recent days the number of reported cases are high in the Lettekenny and Finn Valley/Lifford areas," the HSE said in a statement.

The HSE in Donegal has appealed to everyone living and working in the county to continue with their efforts to stop the spread of the virus.

Dr Anthony Breslin, specialist in public health medicine for the north west, said: “I appeal to communities across Donegal to step up to the mark, reduce their contacts, abide by the restrictions and do all that you can within your own individual power so that as a county we can collectively work together to change the tide, reduce the numbers and contain the spread of this virus. I know its difficult and we have all Covid fatigue but we need to maintain a united front and realise that our decisions and actions can have a result in curbing this growth in cases.”

Sean Murphy, hospital manager at Letterkenny University Hospital said: “The team here in the hospital is closely monitoring the increased number of positive infections in the community and are concerned that a resurgence would impact negatively on all of the work that has been done to reinstate elective procedures and clinics. I would urge everyone in the community to follow the public health guidance and help us maintain essential health services.”

The HSE said has been significant rise in community testing referrals to the Covid-19 testing centre at St Conal’s Hospital Campus, Letterkenny in the last month and is reminding anyone that receives an appointment for a Covid-19 test of the importance of attending their test.