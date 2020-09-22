Contact

1562146093088
1574078247731
1574078218526
1574078368768

Search our Archive

Number of Covid-19 tests in Donegal almost trebles in three weeks

More than 1,000 extra tests between second and third weeks of September

HSE says Covid-19 testing site at Punchestown is "meeting increased demand "

The increase is due to significant a rise in community testing referrals to the Donegal testing centre in the last month, the HSE said.

Reporter:

Reporter

There has been a significant rise in the number of Covid-19 tests being carried out in Donegal in recent weeks.

The number of tests being carried out in the county has almost trebled between the first week of September and the third week.

Figures supplied by the HSE in Donegal show the number of tests rose by more than one thousand between the second and third weeks of September.

The figures show an increase from a daily average of 115 tests per at the beginning of the month to an average of 339 tests per day in the third week of September.

Between September 7 to 13, 1,348 tests were carried out at the testing centre at the St Conal’s Hospital campus in Letterkenny, an average of 192 tests per day. A further 2,375 tests were carried out between September 14 and 20, an average of 339 per day.

This compares to 808 tests between August 31 and September 6, an average of 115 tests per day.

The increase is due to significant a rise in community testing referrals to the Donegal testing centre in the last month, the HSE said.

The HSE has reminded anyone that receives an appointment for a Covid-19 test of the importance of attending for their tests.

If you have a story or want to send a photo or video to us please contact the Donegal Live editorial team any time. To contact Donegal Democrat and Donegal People's Press, email editorial@donegaldemocrat.ie To contact Donegal Post, email editor@donegalpost.com To contact Inish Times, email editor@inishtimes.com.

Multimedia

Most Popular

More News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
1441986986367
1441987064261

DonegalLive.ie is powered by the news teams behind Donegal Democrat, Donegal Post, Donegal People’s Press and Inish Times and we are bringing you news, sports and events from across Donegal as they happen. Our advertising teams offer a superb suite of print and online packages to serve businesses of all sizes in the county. We are local and we know local. Get in touch today. Contact Us.

Donegal Democrat/Donegal Post
Pier 1
Quay Street
Donegal
Co Donegal
Telephone: 074 9128000

Donegal Democrat/
Donegal People’s Press
Larkin House
Old Town
Letterkenny
Co Donegal
Telephone:
074 9740160

Inish Times
33 Upper Main St
Ardaravan
Buncrana
Co Donegal
Telephone:
(074) 934 1055

This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie