Number of Covid-19 tests in Donegal almost trebles in three weeks

There has been a significant rise in the number of Covid-19 tests being carried out in Donegal in recent weeks.

The number of tests being carried out in the county has almost trebled between the first week of September and the third week.

Figures supplied by the HSE in Donegal show the number of tests rose by more than one thousand between the second and third weeks of September.

The figures show an increase from a daily average of 115 tests per at the beginning of the month to an average of 339 tests per day in the third week of September.

Between September 7 to 13, 1,348 tests were carried out at the testing centre at the St Conal’s Hospital campus in Letterkenny, an average of 192 tests per day. A further 2,375 tests were carried out between September 14 and 20, an average of 339 per day.

This compares to 808 tests between August 31 and September 6, an average of 115 tests per day.

The increase is due to significant a rise in community testing referrals to the Donegal testing centre in the last month, the HSE said.

The HSE has reminded anyone that receives an appointment for a Covid-19 test of the importance of attending for their tests.